Newcastle star striker close to joining Al Ahly

French forward Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United is set to move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club has reached an agreement for the player's transfer in the summer transfer window. The transfer fee will amount to 30 million euros. It is expected that the deal will be finalized in the near future.

The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin has been playing for Newcastle United since the summer of 2019. He joined the English club from Nice in France for a transfer fee of 18 million euros. He has played a total of 124 matches for Newcastle United in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Previously, he has also played for Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Hannover 96, and Bastia.

Saint-Maximin represented the French Under-21 national team from 2016 to 2019. He played six matches for the French team, but did not score any goals or provide any assists.

It is worth noting that Newcastle United finished fourth in the English Premier League table in the previous season, earning the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.