Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer

The stringent financial fair play conditions and the reluctance to extend his contract might force Newcastle to part ways with midfielder Joelinton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe isn't as definitive about the Brazilian's rejection of a new deal:

“I'm not a fortune-teller, and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don't know".

The Newcastle coach doesn't deny the fact that if Joelinton's contract is not extended, they may bid farewell:

"Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation."

But nevertheless, Howe would like to keep him in the team:

As his manager, I'm determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract."

Let's remind that currently, the player has a groin injury and is at risk of missing the end of the 2023/2024 season.