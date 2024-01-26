RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer

Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer

Football news Today, 12:52
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer. Photo: twitter.com/Magpie24_7

The stringent financial fair play conditions and the reluctance to extend his contract might force Newcastle to part ways with midfielder Joelinton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe isn't as definitive about the Brazilian's rejection of a new deal:

“I'm not a fortune-teller, and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don't know".

The Newcastle coach doesn't deny the fact that if Joelinton's contract is not extended, they may bid farewell:

"Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation."

But nevertheless, Howe would like to keep him in the team:

As his manager, I'm determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract."

Let's remind that currently, the player has a groin injury and is at risk of missing the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle
Popular news
Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure Football news Today, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:47 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 13:28 Klopp responded to the question of whether he would be involved in the selection of his successor Football news Today, 13:14 Spanish defender has left Wolverhampton after five years with the team Basketball news Today, 12:53 Thanassis Adetokumbo receives votes for the starting line-up for the Match of the Sta Football news Today, 12:52 Newcastle midfielder unwilling to extend contract, potential move could happen this summer Cricket News Today, 12:13 Two Zambia national team players have been banned for drug use Football news Today, 12:09 President of Napoli commented on Mourinho's future Football news Today, 12:01 Breaking. Shakhtar has won the battle against EPL clubs for the 20-year-old Brazilian Football news Today, 12:00 Changes are coming. What you need to know about the new format of the UEFA Champions League? Boxing News Today, 11:53 WBC has sanctioned the staging of a rematch between Fury and Usyk
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024