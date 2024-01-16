Newcastle's main midfielder risks missing the rest of the season
Football news Today, 07:01
Getty Images
One of the key players for Newcastle, Joelinton, may miss the remainder of this season due to a groin injury.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the club will soon decide on the treatment method for the Brazilian midfielder. If they opt for surgery instead of a conservative approach, Joelinton will not play again this season but will be ready for the start of pre-season training in the summer.
It is expected that the club will not take risks with the health of the 27-year-old player and will indeed resort to surgical intervention.
In the current season, Joelinton has played 23 matches in all competitions, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.
