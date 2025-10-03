RU RU ES ES FR FR
Newcastle lose key players as Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento sidelined for two months

Trouble for the Magpies.
Football news Today, 06:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has been dealt another blow ahead of the upcoming match.

Details: Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed that striker Yoane Wissa and defender Tino Livramento will be out for an extended period due to injuries, ruling them out of action for the next two months.

Yoane Wissa suffered a knee injury and will be sidelined for longer than initially expected. The original recovery timeline of 4-5 weeks has now been extended to 8 weeks.

As for Tino Livramento, Newcastle's right-back will also be absent for 8 weeks due to a ligament injury:

"This week he went to see a specialist after our scan results looked more promising. We initially feared it could be months, so it was a relief to learn it would only be a matter of weeks. It’s a ligament injury, but not the anterior cruciate ligament. He has already received injections in his knee," Howe stated.

Yoane Wissa joined Newcastle this summer from Brentford for €58 million.

  • See also: Lazio vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Tino Livramento, meanwhile, arrived from Southampton in 2023 for €37 million.

This Sunday, Newcastle will host Nottingham Forest at St. James' Park in round 7 of the Premier League.

Reminder: Setback for Newcastle. Tino Livramento to miss at least six weeks with injury

