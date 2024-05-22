Newcastle are confident of making two free signings in the summer

Newcastle are desperate to bolster their defence after a difficult season plagued by injuries and have turned their attention to the Premier League duo, who are out of contract at the end of next month.

Thus, the Magpies have been keeping tabs on Fulham defender Tosin Adarbioyo for a long time and, according to teamTALK, he could become a key player in Eddie Howe's squad. However, the 26-year-old centre-back is now being watched by Manchester United, who see him as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

The second player who will be at St James' Park should be Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who can play both in the centre of defence and on the left wing. Howe sees him as a replacement for Dan Byrne, who previously turned 32.

Signing both players on a free transfer would be a big move for Howe, who could allow players such as Paul Dummett and Emil Kraft to leave.