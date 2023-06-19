Newcastle and Barcelona may make a high-profile player swap

"Newcastle" is reportedly interested in Barcelona's Brazilian forward Rafinha Diaz, according to journalist Gerard Romero on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club intends to acquire the player in the summer transfer window and is willing to pay €30 million for him, as well as include Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães in the deal.

In the current season, 26-year-old Rafinha has played 50 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Guimarães has scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 40 matches for Newcastle.