New James Bond! Dominik Szoboszlai stars in a stylish commercial for a famous hotel

The Liverpool midfielder tries his hand at modeling.
Football news Today, 07:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A new experience for the 24-year-old Hungarian.

Details: Today, an advertisement featuring Liverpool's attacking midfielder and Hungarian international, 24-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai, appeared on X.

The video is a commercial for Four Seasons, the renowned Canadian international five-star hotel chain.

The footage shows Szoboszlai arriving at the Four Seasons hotel in a car, before sitting down to play cards against himself at a table, all set to the soundtrack of Ian Post's 'The Hollow.'

Fans on social media noted that Szoboszlai's looks perfectly suit both commercials and even Hollywood movies. If you didn't know he was a footballer, you might think he was a real actor.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool from Leipzig in 2023 for €70 million. Since then, he has made 103 appearances for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists. His current contract with the Merseyside club runs until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €80 million according to Transfermarkt.

