"I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching

The German specialist has opened a new chapter in his life.
Today, 04:38
Jurgen Klopp in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Klopp is in no rush to return to the dugout.

Details: In an interview with The Athletic, 58-year-old German manager Jürgen Klopp shared his plans for the near future and spoke about how he decided to step away from coaching:

"I didn't know when the games would start. I just left the house. I worked out. We enjoyed life, spent time with the grandchildren, everything was completely normal, and I knew I would work again. But I also realized I no longer wanted to be a coach."

After this, the journalist asked Klopp if he had retired from coaching for good, to which Klopp replied:

"I think so," he nods. "But you never know. I'm 58. If I started again at 65, everyone would say: 'But you said you’d never do this again!' Uh, sorry, I meant it 100 percent (when I said it)! That's how I feel right now. I don't miss anything," Klopp admitted.

During his coaching career, Klopp managed clubs such as Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. In June 2024, Jürgen announced that he wanted to take a break from coaching. He led Liverpool to their first Premier League title in three decades, as well as victories in the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

In January, he began working at Red Bull as the global head of football, overseeing the playing philosophy, coaching development, and transfer strategy.

