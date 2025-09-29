Klopp Hails MLS Quality and Predicts Bright Future

Jürgen Klopp has offered striking praise for Major League Soccer, describing the competition as intense, talented and destined for greater recognition. According to Olé, the former Liverpool manager and current Global Director of Football for Red Bull visited the New York Red Bulls last week and shared his impressions with the media.

“I am 100 percent sure that in five years we will speak about MLS in a completely different way. The quality is really good. There are strong players, plenty of talent and great intensity,” Klopp said after attending a Red Bulls training session.

The German coach, who won every major title in Europe and guided some of the world’s biggest stars, stressed that MLS is no longer just a league for aging icons but a competitive competition where any team can win on any given weekend. He argued that the league has found its place in the global football landscape and must continue building from here.

His words come at a time when MLS features global names such as Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Marco Reus and Thomas Müller, while also developing homegrown talent. This combination, Klopp suggested, makes the league both appealing to fans and increasingly demanding on the pitch.

Klopp’s endorsement carries weight beyond American soccer circles. With stadiums filling, international stars arriving and clubs investing heavily, MLS is consolidating its credibility worldwide. The backing of a coach who has worked at the very top of European football reinforces the sense that the league’s growth is not only sustainable but accelerating.