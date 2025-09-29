RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Panama U-20 vs Ukraine U-20: H2H, lineups and match prediction – September 30, 2025

Panama U-20 vs Ukraine U-20: H2H, lineups and match prediction – September 30, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Panama U20 vs Ukraine U20 prediction @uafukraine / Telegram
Panama U20 Panama U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 16:00
- : -
International,
Ukraine U20 Ukraine U20
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ukraine U20
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 30 at 22:00 Central European Time, Panama and Ukraine will face off in their second group stage match of the U-20 World Cup. Read on for team insights and a detailed match prediction.

See also: France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction and betting tips 29 September 2025

Match preview

Panama's U-20 side has played seven matches this year under the guidance of Julio Valdés: they’ve managed just one win, a 2-1 victory over Mali, suffered five defeats, and drew 0-0 with Colombia. In their World Cup opener, Panama squared off against Paraguay. Despite taking the early lead, Panama found themselves trailing 2-1 by the 62nd minute, only to level the score in the 76th. However, they couldn't hold on for a draw: Fleitas snatched victory for Paraguay in stoppage time, sealing a dramatic 3-2 result.

Ukraine, preparing for the World Cup, played four friendlies: they beat Northern Ireland and Norway (both 1-0), drew 1-1 with the USA, and narrowly lost to their Australian counterparts 3-2. In their opening World Cup clash, Ukraine took on South Korea. The Ukrainians struck twice within the first four minutes of the second half before ceding the initiative and defending deep. South Korea pulled one back in the 79th minute, but Ukraine held on to secure a deserved 2-1 win.

Probable lineups

Panama: Burgess, Herber, Arroyo, Diaz, Hall, Krug, Jones, Mosquera, Herber Jr, Walters, Herrera
Ukraine: Krapyvtsov, Husev, Melnychenko, Kirichok, Vernattus, Synchuk, Budko, Krevsun, Shakh, Karaman, Pyshchur

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first head-to-head encounter for this generation of players
  • Panama has won only two of their last ten matches
  • Ukraine has scored in every one of their five matches this year

Prediction

Ukraine enters this fixture as the clear favorite. The team displays flexible football and has shown the ability to adapt to different challenges. My prediction: Ukraine to win at 1.51 odds.

Prediction on game Win Ukraine U20
Odds: 1.51
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal prediction AFC Champions League Today, 09:45 Nasaf Qarshi vs Al Hilal: Will Al Hilal extend their winning streak? Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 1.55 Al-Hilal Recommended Mostbet
Ismaily SC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ismaily vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.69 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Parma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 September 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.75 Torino Recommended Melbet
Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.6 Zamalek SC Bet now Melbet
Al-Duhail SC vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction AFC Champions League Today, 14:15 Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahli: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 29 September 2025 Al-Duhail SC Odds: 1.53 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now 1xBet
Genoa vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Genoa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 29 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.65 Lazio Recommended Mostbet
Everton vs West Ham prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Everton vs West Ham: Will the managerial change spark West Ham? Everton Odds: 1.8 West Ham Bet now Melbet
Arouca vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:00 Arouca vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 Arouca Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.7 Real Oviedo Recommended Melbet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.74 South Africa U20 Bet now 1xBet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 16:00 France (U20) vs South Africa (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.73 South Africa U20 Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores