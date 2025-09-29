Prediction on game Win Ukraine U20 Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 30 at 22:00 Central European Time, Panama and Ukraine will face off in their second group stage match of the U-20 World Cup. Read on for team insights and a detailed match prediction.

Match preview

Panama's U-20 side has played seven matches this year under the guidance of Julio Valdés: they’ve managed just one win, a 2-1 victory over Mali, suffered five defeats, and drew 0-0 with Colombia. In their World Cup opener, Panama squared off against Paraguay. Despite taking the early lead, Panama found themselves trailing 2-1 by the 62nd minute, only to level the score in the 76th. However, they couldn't hold on for a draw: Fleitas snatched victory for Paraguay in stoppage time, sealing a dramatic 3-2 result.

Ukraine, preparing for the World Cup, played four friendlies: they beat Northern Ireland and Norway (both 1-0), drew 1-1 with the USA, and narrowly lost to their Australian counterparts 3-2. In their opening World Cup clash, Ukraine took on South Korea. The Ukrainians struck twice within the first four minutes of the second half before ceding the initiative and defending deep. South Korea pulled one back in the 79th minute, but Ukraine held on to secure a deserved 2-1 win.

Probable lineups

Panama: Burgess, Herber, Arroyo, Diaz, Hall, Krug, Jones, Mosquera, Herber Jr, Walters, Herrera

Ukraine: Krapyvtsov, Husev, Melnychenko, Kirichok, Vernattus, Synchuk, Budko, Krevsun, Shakh, Karaman, Pyshchur

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first head-to-head encounter for this generation of players

Panama has won only two of their last ten matches

Ukraine has scored in every one of their five matches this year

Prediction

Ukraine enters this fixture as the clear favorite. The team displays flexible football and has shown the ability to adapt to different challenges. My prediction: Ukraine to win at 1.51 odds.