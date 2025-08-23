RU RU ES ES FR FR
New contract and loan: Barcelona sets its plans for their goalkeeper

Three clubs are vying for the player
Football news Today, 11:57
Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña has found himself in a difficult position and could soon leave the club. The Catalans have officially registered their new shot-stopper Joan García, who joined from Espanyol for €25 million, significantly ramping up the competition between the posts.

The transfer of the talented Spaniard has pushed Peña down the goalkeeper hierarchy and forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere. According to Nicolo Schira, three clubs have already expressed interest in him: Spanish sides Elche and Celta, as well as Italian club Como.

Reports suggest that Barcelona are ready to let the keeper leave on loan to ensure he gets regular game time. At the same time, the Blaugrana are looking to extend Peña's contract until 2029.

