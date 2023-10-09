Neuer may make his return to Bayern Munich's goal at the end of October

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 16:00
At the end of the month, on October 28th, there will be a match between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt, and Manuel Neuer may play, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to sources, Neuer's appearance on the field could be possible as early as October 21st against Mainz or on the 24th against Galatasaray. The absolute deadline for his return is on October 28th against Darmstadt. It is expected that Neuer will start right away, despite his prolonged absence from competitive play. Neuer himself is counting on this and wants to be in the starting lineup.

In December 2022, Neuer suffered a fractured shinbone in his right leg while skiing in the Spitzingsee area of Bavaria, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

On June 1, 2011, it was officially confirmed that Manuel Neuer would transfer from Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich. He signed a five-year contract with the Munich club. Neuer later mentioned that his move to Bayern Munich was motivated by the club's higher level, which allowed him to compete for major achievements. As a result, he rejected all attempts by Schalke's management to keep him at the club.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Neuer played 322 matches for the club. During this period, he became a multiple-time champion of the Bundesliga, winner of the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup, and a two-time UEFA Champions League winner.

