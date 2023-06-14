Netflix plans to release a documentary about Vinicius

Netflix is planning to release a documentary about Real Madrid striker Vinicius Júnior.

The picture is expected to be released in 2025.

It will focus on the life and career of the Brazilian player, who was repeatedly the victim of racist insults from fans.

Recall that Vinicius has played for Real Madrid since 2018. Last season he played 33 matches in the Spanish championship, in which he recorded 10 goals and nine assists.