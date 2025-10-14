Neil Tovey gives Benin zero chance to beat Nigeria

The former Bafana Bafana captain believes Nigeria cannot fall tg Benin at home

South Africa’s 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain Neil Tovey has shot down any hopes of a Benin win against Nigeria in Uyo this evening.

Tovey says there is no chance in ‘hell’ for Benin to cause an upset in their ultimate 2026 World Cup qualifying match, which a win would see them seal their place in USA, Canada and Mexico spectacle.

"Benin have absolutely no chance of beating Nigeria in Nigeria. Nothing! Not a chance in hell," Tovey said, according Pan-Africa Football via FarPost.

Tovey added that Bafana’s focus must remain in the four corners of Mbombela Stadium where they will be facing Rwanda and leave out the noise of events happening outside the Mpumalanga venue.

"Don’t think about what’s happening elsewhere," the 52-year-old said.

"Ask the players if they want to play in the World Cup, because this is it. They’re 90 minutes away from making history," he concluded.