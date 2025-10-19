Negotiations fell through. Mancini will not take charge of Nottingham
The English club will turn its attention to other candidates
Football news Today, 16:06Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Italian manager Roberto Mancini was being considered by Nottingham owner Marinakis for the head coach position at Nottingham. However, the two sides failed to reach an agreement.
Details: After talks over the past 24 hours, both parties were unable to finalize a deal. Despite discussions and negotiations, Nottingham Forest and Mancini failed to find common ground, meaning the Italian specialist will not be appointed at this stage.
Mancini's most recent job was with the Saudi Arabia national team.
Reminder: Nottingham is looking to lure Fulham boss Marco Silva.