Ndidi Scores First Goal as Besiktas Beats Konyaspor

Nigerian Midfielder Reflects on Team's Planned Performance in 2-0 Turkish Super Lig Victory

Wilfred Ndidi, the Nigerian defensive midfielder, played a key role in Besiktas's 2-0 Turkish Super Lig win against Konyaspor on Wednesday. Ndidi opened the scoring with a 21st-minute header, his first goal for Sergen Yalçın's side. Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham secured the victory with a second goal 17 minutes from time.

Reflecting on the match, Ndidi said, “The match went as planned. We knew it would be tough. We wanted to win, and we did. That’s the important thing... We worked hard and got results. We’d worked on dead-ball arrangements in training. Everything we worked on in training paid off.”