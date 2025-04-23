NBA star Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for obscene comments towards fan

Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making obscene remarks and gestures towards a Los Angeles Lakers fan, reports TMZ.

The incident occurred during the game between Minnesota and the Lakers, about five minutes before the end of the third quarter of the first game of the NBA playoff round of 16.

“My Dick bigger than yours”



Anthony Edwards vs Lakers fans is why we love the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/3EPc4ACuDe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2025

The altercation between Edwards and the Los Angeles fan ended with the basketball player grabbing his genitals and shouting at the fan, "My dick is bigger than yours!"

It should be noted that the match ended with a quite confident victory for Minnesota with a score of 117-95. Edwards stood out in this match by scoring 22 points. Additionally, he made eight rebounds and delivered nine assists.

In the second game of the series, the Lakers took revenge on their opponent, winning 94-85, thus leveling the series score. Anthony Edwards tried to put on a show in this game as well, entertaining the crowd with dances and half-court shots during the pre-game warm-up. However, this time his bold behavior did not help his team to victory.