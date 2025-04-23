Legendary! Michael Jordan's total earnings surpass 4 billion

The legendary former basketball player Michael Jordan remains a leader in sports history in terms of earnings, and he recently surpassed an incredible figure.

Details: According to Sportico, Jordan's total earnings since the start of his professional career have exceeded 4 billion. He has become the first athlete to achieve this milestone.

Currently, Jordan's earnings amount to 4.15 billion,

Top 10 richest athletes in sports history:

Michael Jordan (USA, basketball) - 4.15 billion dollars Tiger Woods (USA, golf) - 2.79 billion Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, soccer) - 2.23 billion LeBron James (USA, basketball) - 1.88 billion Lionel Messi (Argentina, soccer) - 1.85 billion Arnold Palmer (USA, golf) - 1.82 billion Jack Nicklaus (USA, golf) - 1.75 billion David Beckham (UK, soccer) - 1.61 billion Roger Federer (Switzerland, tennis) - 1.59 billion Floyd Mayweather (USA, boxing) - 1.52 billion

