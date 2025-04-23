NBA 2024/25. Schedule, results, and playoff bracket
The regular season of the National Basketball Association has concluded, and now teams are set to determine the strongest in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics will defend the trophy, and once again, they are among the top favorites.
On Thursday night, 24 April, there will be three NBA playoff games. Boston will host Orlando at home, Miami will visit Cleveland, and Houston will take on Golden State.
The Dailysports editorial team has prepared the NBA 2025 playoff schedule, results, and tournament bracket for you. Please note that all game start times are listed in Central European Time.
Game day schedule
April 24
- 🕔1:00 Boston – Orlando
- 🕔1:30 Cleveland – Miami
- 🕔3:30 Houston – Golden State
Eastern Conference. First round
Cleveland Cavaliers — Miami Heat — 1:0
- 04/21 Cleveland — Miami 121:100
- 04/24 Cleveland — Miami
- 04/26 Miami — Cleveland
- 04/28 Miami — Cleveland
Indiana Pacers — Milwaukee Bucks — 2:0
- 04/19 Indiana — Milwaukee 117:98
- 04/23 Indiana — Milwaukee 123:115
- 04/26 Milwaukee — Indiana
- 04/28 Milwaukee — Indiana
Boston Celtics — Orlando Magic — 1:0
- 04/20 Boston — Orlando 103:86
- 04/24 Boston — Orlando
- 04/26 Orlando - Boston
- 04/28 Orlando - Boston
New York Knicks — Detroit Pistons — 1:1
- 04/20 Knicks — Detroit 123:112
- 04/22 Knicks — Detroit 94:100
- 04/25 Detroit — Knicks
- 04/27 Detroit — Knicks
Western Conference. First round
Oklahoma City Thunder — Memphis Grizzlies — 2:0
- 04/20 Oklahoma — Memphis 131:80
- 04/23 Oklahoma — Memphis 118:99
- 04/25 Memphis — Oklahoma
- 04/26 Memphis — Oklahoma
Denver Nuggets — Los Angeles Clippers — 1:1
- 04/19 Denver — Clippers 112:110 OT
- 04/22 Denver — Clippers 102:105
- 04/25 Clippers - Denver
- 04/27 Clippers - Denver
Houston Rockets — Golden State Warriors — 0:1
- 04/21 Houston — Golden State 85:95
- 04/24 Houston — Golden State
- 04/27 Golden State — Houston
- 04/29 Golden State — Houston
Los Angeles Lakers — Minnesota Timberwolves — 0:1
- 04/20 Lakers — Minnesota 95:117
- 04/23 Lakers — Minnesota 94:85
- 04/26 Minnesota — Lakers
- 04/27 Minnesota - Lakers
NBA 2025 Playoff Bracket
Schedule for the next game day
April 25
- 🕔1:00 Detroit - Knicks
- 🕔3:30 Memphis - Oklahoma
- 🕔4:00 Clippers - Denver