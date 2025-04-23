NBA 2024/25. Schedule, results, and playoff bracket

The regular season of the National Basketball Association has concluded, and now teams are set to determine the strongest in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics will defend the trophy, and once again, they are among the top favorites.

On Thursday night, 24 April, there will be three NBA playoff games. Boston will host Orlando at home, Miami will visit Cleveland, and Houston will take on Golden State.

The Dailysports editorial team has prepared the NBA 2025 playoff schedule, results, and tournament bracket for you. Please note that all game start times are listed in Central European Time.

Game day schedule

April 24

🕔1:00 Boston – Orlando

🕔1:30 Cleveland – Miami

🕔3:30 Houston – Golden State

Eastern Conference. First round

Cleveland Cavaliers — Miami Heat — 1:0

04/21 Cleveland — Miami 121:100

— Miami 121:100 04/24 Cleveland — Miami

04/26 Miami — Cleveland

04/28 Miami — Cleveland

Indiana Pacers — Milwaukee Bucks — 2:0

04/19 Indiana — Milwaukee 117:98

— Milwaukee 117:98 04/23 Indiana — Milwaukee 123:115

04/26 Milwaukee — Indiana

04/28 Milwaukee — Indiana

Boston Celtics — Orlando Magic — 1:0

04/20 Boston — Orlando 103:86

— Orlando 103:86 04/24 Boston — Orlando

04/26 Orlando - Boston

04/28 Orlando - Boston

New York Knicks — Detroit Pistons — 1:1

04/20 Knicks — Detroit 123:112

— Detroit 123:112 04/22 Knicks — Detroit 94:100

94:100 04/25 Detroit — Knicks

04/27 Detroit — Knicks

Western Conference. First round

Oklahoma City Thunder — Memphis Grizzlies — 2:0

04/20 Oklahoma — Memphis 131:80

— Memphis 131:80 04/23 Oklahoma — Memphis 118:99

— Memphis 118:99 04/25 Memphis — Oklahoma

04/26 Memphis — Oklahoma

Denver Nuggets — Los Angeles Clippers — 1:1

04/19 Denver — Clippers 112:110 OT

— Clippers 112:110 OT 04/22 Denver — Clippers 102:105

102:105 04/25 Clippers - Denver

04/27 Clippers - Denver

Houston Rockets — Golden State Warriors — 0:1

04/21 Houston — Golden State 85:95

85:95 04/24 Houston — Golden State

04/27 Golden State — Houston

04/29 Golden State — Houston

Los Angeles Lakers — Minnesota Timberwolves — 0:1

04/20 Lakers — Minnesota 95:117

95:117 04/23 Lakers — Minnesota 94:85

— Minnesota 94:85 04/26 Minnesota — Lakers

04/27 Minnesota - Lakers

NBA 2025 Playoff Bracket

BREAKING: The 2025 NBA PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET 🍿👀



Schedule for the next game day

April 25