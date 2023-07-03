EN RU
Main News Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots

Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots

Football news Today, 06:00
Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots Photo: Wolverhampton twitter

Italian champion Napoli continue to look for ways to strengthen their squad for the new season.

According to a source, now the club are aimed at acquiring players in the defensive line.

In particular, the Neapolitans have made an offer to English Wolverhampton over the transfer of 26-year-old central defender Max Kilman.

It is noted that the Italians have agreed to pay 35 million euros for an Englishman of Ukrainian origin, but the representative of the AFL has refused to such a proposal.

English club made it clear that they agreed to sell Kilman, but only for 40 million euros.

Also, "Wolverhampton" made it clear that the player himself does not put pressure on the club's management, as he likes to play here and he did not hurry to change the club cap.

At the same time, Napoli see the Englishman as a potential replacement for South Korean footballer Kim Min-Jae, who can move to Bayern in the near future.

Kilman played 41 games for the Wolves in all competitions last season without producing a result.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Wolverhampton Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Yesterday, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder Football news 30 june 2023, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:00 Man City turn down high-profile transfer Football news Today, 09:00 "Turkish Messi" on his way to Barcelona Football news Today, 06:34 Dynamo legend refuses to lead club for second time Football news Today, 06:00 Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots Football news Today, 05:25 Neymar offered space money in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:00 Real have agreed to sell the star Frenchman to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:42 Manchester United prepare to tear up the transfer market Football news Today, 04:08 Inter Miami sign two Spanish football legends Football news Today, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Today, 03:44 Ukrainian youth coach speaks out about sensational win over France
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the Poland U19 vs Portugal U19 match on 3 July 2023 Football Today Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football Today Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023