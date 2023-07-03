Napoli target a player with Ukrainian roots

Italian champion Napoli continue to look for ways to strengthen their squad for the new season.

According to a source, now the club are aimed at acquiring players in the defensive line.

In particular, the Neapolitans have made an offer to English Wolverhampton over the transfer of 26-year-old central defender Max Kilman.

It is noted that the Italians have agreed to pay 35 million euros for an Englishman of Ukrainian origin, but the representative of the AFL has refused to such a proposal.

English club made it clear that they agreed to sell Kilman, but only for 40 million euros.

Also, "Wolverhampton" made it clear that the player himself does not put pressure on the club's management, as he likes to play here and he did not hurry to change the club cap.

At the same time, Napoli see the Englishman as a potential replacement for South Korean footballer Kim Min-Jae, who can move to Bayern in the near future.

Kilman played 41 games for the Wolves in all competitions last season without producing a result.