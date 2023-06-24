"Napoli" is interested in buying a youth product of "Barcelona"

"Napoli" is showing interest in midfielder Takefusa Kubo from "Real Sociedad" and the Japanese national team, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Napoli is considering Kubo as a potential replacement for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who might leave the club. The transfer fee for Kubo could be around 20 million euros.

22-year-old Kubo, who was developed by Barcelona, played 44 matches in all competitions for Real Sociedad in the past season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.