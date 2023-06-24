"Napoli" is interested in buying a youth product of "Barcelona"
Football news Today, 16:55
Photo: Instagram Takefuso Kubo / Author unknown
"Napoli" is showing interest in midfielder Takefusa Kubo from "Real Sociedad" and the Japanese national team, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Napoli is considering Kubo as a potential replacement for Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who might leave the club. The transfer fee for Kubo could be around 20 million euros.
22-year-old Kubo, who was developed by Barcelona, played 44 matches in all competitions for Real Sociedad in the past season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:15 The German national team has put forward an ultimatum to the head coach Football news Today, 16:55 "Napoli" is interested in buying a youth product of "Barcelona" Football news Today, 16:42 Juventus are close to extending the French midfielder's contract Football news Today, 16:30 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of PSG Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea tell AC Milan price for Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 15:55 RB Leipzig reach deal for Liverpool talent Football news Today, 15:42 Inter have agreed on the transfer of German talent Football news Today, 15:30 Atlético interested in Barcelona and PSG midfielders Football news Today, 15:15 Roma want to strengthen Juventus midfielder Football news Today, 14:55 The club of Ronaldo may buy Griezmann
Sport Predictions
Football 25 june 2023 Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 England vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Norway vs France predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Santos vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 America Mineiro vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023