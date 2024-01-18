Napoli is acquiring the talented Belgian forward

Napoli has reached an agreement for the transfer of Verona's winger Cyril Ngonge. This information is confirmed by the reputable insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to the source, the Belgian has already undergone a medical examination for the Neapolitan club. The Belgian footballer is expected to sign a contract with the new club on Friday, January 19. After that, the deal will be officially announced.

It is noted that the player has cost Napoli 18 million euros. Verona will receive an additional 2 million euros as various bonuses.

23-year-old Ngonge has been playing for Verona since January 2023. Since then, the winger of the Belgian youth national team has played 36 matches for the Italian team, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.

Recently, Napoli also secured the loan signing of midfielder Hamed Traore from Bournemouth and the Ivory Coast national team until the end of the season. Earlier, we reported that the Neapolitan club decided to sanction their midfielder, who refused to extend his contract with the reigning Italian champions.