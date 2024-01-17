Napoli has secured the services of the Ivorian midfielder on loan

Napoli has secured the services of the Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traoré from Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the current season.

Napoli also has the option to permanently acquire the player. Unofficial sources suggest that Napoli would need to pay €25 million if they decide to make the transfer permanent.

The 23-year-old Traoré joined Bournemouth in January 2023, initially on loan from Sassuolo, and then the club exercised the option to buy his contract for €25 million.

During his time with the English club, Traoré played in a total of 13 matches. In the current season, he has featured in six matches, three in the league and three in the FA Cup, registering one accurate shot.

Earlier, we reported that Napoli decided to penalize one of their midfielders who refused to extend his contract with the club.