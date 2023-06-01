"Napoli" has reached an agreement on a new contract with "Il Kvaradona"

Napoli has reached an agreement to extend the contract with Georgian midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, known as "Kvaradona," according to Calciomercato.

According to the source, the new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2028. The player's salary will increase to 2.5 million euros per year.

In the current season, 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia has played 42 matches in all competitions for Napoli, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in 2027.

