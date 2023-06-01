The top 3 best coaches of the season in Europe have been named

Goal has published rating of the best coaches of the European soccer season.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti topped the list.

It must be recalled that under the guidance of the Italian, Napoli became the champion of Italy.

Frank Eze, the mentor of Lans, who led his team to the second place in Ligue 1 and participation in the Champions League, took second place in the list.

Third place in the ranking went to Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola. His team became the champion of England this season, and also reached the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League.