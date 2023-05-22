"Napoli" has found a replacement for Spalletti
Football news Today, 14:19
Photo: Instagram "Atalanta" / Author unknown
According to journalist Chiro Venarato's tweet, Gian Piero Gasperini, the current coach of Atalanta in Bergamo, may become the new head coach of Napoli.
As per the information from the source, Gasperini will sign a two-year contract with Napoli, earning a salary of four million euros per year. Meanwhile, Ivan Juric, the head coach of Torino, is expected to take charge of Atalanta.
Previously, it was reported that Napoli's current head coach, Luciano Spalletti, was planning to leave the club due to a conflict with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Don't miss: Messi sets a record for the 2022/2023 season.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United
Football news Today, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match
Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment
Football news Today, 14:45 Matic saved Roma from defeat in their home Serie A match
Football news Yesterday, 16:48 PSG secured an important victory in Ligue 1 and moved closer to the title
Football news Yesterday, 14:38 "Real" lost to "Valencia" in an away match of La Liga
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:06 Neymar could move to Manchester United Football news Today, 16:59 "Newcastle" failed to defeat the underdog team but secured a place in the Champions League Football news Today, 16:45 "Juventus" suffered a humiliating defeat in a Serie A match Football news Today, 16:30 Vinicius Junior may miss the remainder of the season Football news Today, 16:15 "Tottenham" is considering the purchase of a goalkeeper from the Georgian national team Football news Today, 15:55 "Inter" has made a decision regarding the head coach for the next season Football news Today, 15:42 "Manchester City" could snatch the world champion title from "Liverpool" Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus dropped points again in Serie A: details of the punishment Football news Today, 15:15 Real Madrid has set its sights on a player from Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 14:54 "Shakhtar" is considering the possibility of selling their primary goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruzeiro vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Real Sociedad vs Almeria predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Celta vs Girona predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023 Football 23 may 2023 Valladolid vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on May 23, 2023