"Napoli" has found a replacement for Spalletti

According to journalist Chiro Venarato's tweet, Gian Piero Gasperini, the current coach of Atalanta in Bergamo, may become the new head coach of Napoli.

As per the information from the source, Gasperini will sign a two-year contract with Napoli, earning a salary of four million euros per year. Meanwhile, Ivan Juric, the head coach of Torino, is expected to take charge of Atalanta.

Previously, it was reported that Napoli's current head coach, Luciano Spalletti, was planning to leave the club due to a conflict with president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

