Named the second finalist of the preliminary round of the Champions League

In the semifinal match of the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League, Icelandic club "Breidablik" convincingly defeated "Tre Penne" from San Marino with a score of 7-1 on the away ground, advancing to the final.

The victory for the Icelandic club was secured by doubles from Hjörtur Hermannsson and August Hlynsson, as well as goals from Clement Olsen, Alexander Sigurdarson, and Viktor Einarsson. Antonio Barretta scored the only goal for the hosts.

In the final, "Breidablik" will face "Buducnost" from Montenegro.

"Tre Penne" (San Marino) - "Breidablik" (Iceland) - 1:7 (1:3)

Goals: Gunnlaugsson, 6 - 0:1, Hlynsson, 25 - 0:2, Barretta, 31 - 1:2, Olsen, 45+2 - 1:3, Sigurdarson, 67 - 1:4, Einarsson, 74 - 1:5, Gunnlaugsson, 89 - 1:6, Hlynsson, 90+2 - 1:7.