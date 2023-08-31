RU RU NG NG
Main News Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany

Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany

Football news Today, 14:30
Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany Photo: French Football Federation website / Author unknown

The French Football Federation's press office has published a list of players called up to the national team for the upcoming European Championship 2024 qualifiers against Ireland and a friendly match against Germany.

Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps, the French national team has called up 23 players.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lance);

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich);

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (both Real Madrid), Yussuf Fofana (Monaco), Boubakar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus);

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Marcus Thuram (Inter), Randal Kolo-Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (both PSG).

The France vs. Ireland match will take place on September 7th, while the Germany vs. France match is scheduled for September 12th.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
France Germany Ireland European Championship Friendly International
Popular news
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news Yesterday, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:30 Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany Football news Today, 14:00 Manchester United close to signing Spain defender Football news Today, 13:33 Real Madrid's 100 millionth newcomer Bellingham wins first accolade at the club Football news Today, 13:25 UEFA announced the best player and female player of the season Football news Today, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups Football news Today, 12:43 Cristiano Ronaldo received a solid award in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:08 Borussia Dortmund have agreed the transfer of the striker of the German national team Football news Today, 12:05 Arsenal - Man Utd: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Today, 07:00 Zinchenko named the most difficult opponent in his career
Sport Predictions
Football 01 sep 2023 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 2 September 2023