Named composition of the French national team for matches with Ireland and Germany

The French Football Federation's press office has published a list of players called up to the national team for the upcoming European Championship 2024 qualifiers against Ireland and a friendly match against Germany.

Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps, the French national team has called up 23 players.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lance);

Defenders: Axel Disasi (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich);

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni (both Real Madrid), Yussuf Fofana (Monaco), Boubakar Kamara (Aston Villa), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus);

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Marcus Thuram (Inter), Randal Kolo-Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (both PSG).

The France vs. Ireland match will take place on September 7th, while the Germany vs. France match is scheduled for September 12th.