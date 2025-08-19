Nacional Faces Do-Or-Die Clash Against São Paulo

Atlético Nacional will play a decisive second leg against São Paulo on Tuesday at Morumbí Stadium, according to Futbolred. The Colombian side is aiming for a spot in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals after a scoreless draw in Medellín left the series wide open.

The challenge is steep, as the Verdolagas will face one of South America’s giants in front of a packed home crowd. São Paulo enters as the clear favorite, though history offers reminders of Nacional’s resilience. In 2014 they eliminated the Brazilians on penalties in the Copa Sudamericana, and in 2016 they won 2-0 in the Libertadores semifinals.

Uncertainty surrounds Nacional’s current form. Head coach Javier Gandolfi admitted after the first leg that his team had chances but lacked the finishing touch. “The game didn’t reward us, but this is the way. The goal was missing, but that’s football,” he told reporters. Gandolfi also faces questions about his future, with speculation that an early exit could bring managerial changes.

One of the key figures is Edwin Cardona, who missed two penalties in the first match. The midfielder is under pressure to redeem himself and knows that a strong performance at Morumbí could shift criticism into support.

São Paulo, backed by its history and the energy of its fans, relies on experience and depth. The Morumbí atmosphere is expected to weigh heavily in their favor as they push to restore their continental ambitions and avenge past defeats against Nacional.

The tie remains finely balanced. For Nacional, the night represents a test of character, while for São Paulo it is a chance to reinforce their status as one of the region’s perennial contenders.