Nacho Vázquez Reveals Why Racing Deal Collapsed and Confirms Boca Talks

After Platense’s draw against Argentinos Juniors, defender Ignacio Vázquez opened up about his failed move to Racing and ongoing talks with Boca Juniors. “We were very close. The presidents just couldn’t reach an agreement,” said the 28-year-old center back, a key figure in Platense’s recent Apertura title win.

Speaking to ESPN, Vázquez confirmed that Boca are in negotiations: “I know they’re talking. I’m focused on Platense until the very last day.” He also emphasized his commitment to leave the club respectfully: “I could’ve left in a bad way, but I’m a humble guy. I spoke with the president and told him I would never do that.”

Boca have submitted a formal request to the AFA to proceed with talks and are reportedly offering $2 million for 50% of the player’s rights. The deal may include Vicente Taborda and Oscar Salomón, both currently on loan at Platense. Juan Román Riquelme is personally leading the discussions with Platense president Sebastián Ordóñez.

Racing had shown interest but ultimately didn’t make a formal offer, and Platense stood firm on their valuation. With the transfer window nearing its close, Vélez also remains in the picture, with the Barros Schelotto brothers keen to strengthen the squad for both domestic and continental competition.