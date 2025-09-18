Nabi confirms departure from Kaizer Chiefs. The reason is revealed

A rather sad reason.

Nasreddine Nabi is the coach who managed to end Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought. But the honeymoon between the parties won't last long, as the specialist himself has confirmed.

Details: No longer the head coach of the Amakhosi, Nabi has confirmed that the split between the sides has indeed taken place, as he needs to be by his wife's side after she was recently involved in a car accident. He is not yet ready to return to coaching duties.