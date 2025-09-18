RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nabi confirms departure from Kaizer Chiefs. The reason is revealed

Nabi confirms departure from Kaizer Chiefs. The reason is revealed

A rather sad reason.
Football news Today, 08:22
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Nasreddine Nabi. Diski Times

Nasreddine Nabi is the coach who managed to end Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought. But the honeymoon between the parties won't last long, as the specialist himself has confirmed.

Details: No longer the head coach of the Amakhosi, Nabi has confirmed that the split between the sides has indeed taken place, as he needs to be by his wife's side after she was recently involved in a car accident. He is not yet ready to return to coaching duties.

Quote: "My departure from Kaizer Chiefs was a mutual decision with the club's management after a successful and challenging spell. Right now, I need time to rest, focus more on my family, and look after my wife's health, which has required my presence in recent months.

Several major African and Arab clubs have reached out to me, but I do not intend to enter into negotiations, as my current priority is a temporary break and some rest," Nabi said in an interview with North African outlet WinWin.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Related Team News
Grobler beats Chiefs as Nabi leaves after first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 6 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news Today, 07:54 Grobler beats Chiefs as Nabi leaves after first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 6 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach Football news Yesterday, 10:18 Kaizer Chiefs part ways with head coach
Bradley Grobler with the award for best player of the match Football news Yesterday, 02:12 "It's satisfying to score against teams that told you a few years ago you were old and past your peak" - Bradley Grobler on goals against Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 16, 2025 Football news 15 sep 2025, 06:25 Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 16, 2025
Former Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe set for European return Football news 14 sep 2025, 17:01 Former Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe set for European return
Former Kaizer Chiefs player Ranga Chivaviro Football news 12 sep 2025, 04:10 Former Kaizer Chiefs player Ranga Chivaviro joins Saudi Arabian Al-Adalah
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores