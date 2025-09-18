Nabi confirms departure from Kaizer Chiefs. The reason is revealed
Nasreddine Nabi is the coach who managed to end Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought. But the honeymoon between the parties won't last long, as the specialist himself has confirmed.
Details: No longer the head coach of the Amakhosi, Nabi has confirmed that the split between the sides has indeed taken place, as he needs to be by his wife's side after she was recently involved in a car accident. He is not yet ready to return to coaching duties.
Quote: "My departure from Kaizer Chiefs was a mutual decision with the club's management after a successful and challenging spell. Right now, I need time to rest, focus more on my family, and look after my wife's health, which has required my presence in recent months.
Several major African and Arab clubs have reached out to me, but I do not intend to enter into negotiations, as my current priority is a temporary break and some rest," Nabi said in an interview with North African outlet WinWin.