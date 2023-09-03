Must see. Masterpiece goal from Lazio against Napoli. VIDEO

RU RU NG NG
The reigning champions of Italy, Napoli, has two victories at the start of the season. In the third round, the “Partenopei” met with Lazio at home and suffered their debut defeat of the season. The Romans scored a goal in each half, which was enough to take three points. The first goal was the masterpiece of the whole weekend, not only in Italian football, but also in Europe.

Felipe Anderson made a perfect pass between the defenders after a right-wing pass to Luis Alberto, the 30-year-old midfielder brilliantly sent the ball into the goal with one touch.

It is noteworthy that already in the next attack, Napoli equalized: after a rebound, Piotr Zelinski scored. However, Daichi Kamada scored Lazio's winning goal early in the second half.

For the "eagles" this victory was the first in the current season. Maurizio Sarri's team lost in the previous two games.

Earlier we reported that the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 850th official goal. This happened in the Saudi Arabian Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Hazm.

Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
