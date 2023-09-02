RU RU NG NG
Main News Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season

Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season

Football news Today, 16:46
Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season Photo: https://twitter.com/OfficialSSLazio

One of the key matches of the third round of Serie A took place at the Diego Maradona Stadium. Napoli hosted Lazio. Naples won two games in the opening two rounds, while the Eagles, in turn, did not have a single point yet.

Napoli put pressure on Lazio's goal and could have taken the lead, but wasted their chances. The guests did not forgive this and opened the score in the 30th minute with the efforts of Luis Alberto. However, Lazio's advantage was short-lived. Two minutes later, the home team equalized. Piotr Zelinski added a goal to his asset. The Eagles took the lead again at the start of the second half with a goal from Daichi Kamada in the 52nd minute.

Lazio scored two more goals against Napoli in the second half, but both times the referee disallowed the goals for offside. Despite the advantage of the Neapolitans, it is Lazio that celebrates the victory in this game and the first victory of the new season.

Series A. Third round

"Napoli" - "Lazio" - 1:2
Goals: 0:1 - 30 Luis Alberto, 1:1 - 32 Zelinsky, 1:2 - 52 Kamada

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Popular news
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news Today, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news Today, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football Yesterday, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Yesterday, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:48 Serie A 2023–24: standings, schedule & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 16:46 Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season Football news Today, 15:50 UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers Football news Today, 15:24 Ronaldo scored the 850th goal at the official level Football news Today, 15:01 VIDEO. Bayern defeated Borussia M'gladbach in the last minutes Football news Today, 14:42 A hat trick from 18-year-old Ferguson helped Brighton to beat Newcastle Football news Today, 14:33 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Today, 14:25 Carlos Vela compared Messi and Ibrahimovic Football news Today, 13:48 Haaland breaks another record Football news Today, 12:46 English Championship 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5
Sport Predictions
Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Girona vs Las Palmas 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Liverpool vs Aston Villa 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Crystal Palace vs Wolves 2 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Inter vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Empoli vs Juventus 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Prediction for Lyon vs PSG 3 September 2023 Football 03 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023