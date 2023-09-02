Lazio beat Napoli and get their first win of the season

One of the key matches of the third round of Serie A took place at the Diego Maradona Stadium. Napoli hosted Lazio. Naples won two games in the opening two rounds, while the Eagles, in turn, did not have a single point yet.

Napoli put pressure on Lazio's goal and could have taken the lead, but wasted their chances. The guests did not forgive this and opened the score in the 30th minute with the efforts of Luis Alberto. However, Lazio's advantage was short-lived. Two minutes later, the home team equalized. Piotr Zelinski added a goal to his asset. The Eagles took the lead again at the start of the second half with a goal from Daichi Kamada in the 52nd minute.

Lazio scored two more goals against Napoli in the second half, but both times the referee disallowed the goals for offside. Despite the advantage of the Neapolitans, it is Lazio that celebrates the victory in this game and the first victory of the new season.

Series A. Third round

"Napoli" - "Lazio" - 1:2

Goals: 0:1 - 30 Luis Alberto, 1:1 - 32 Zelinsky, 1:2 - 52 Kamada