Müller Eyes Silverware and Possible Sunday Debut With Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller was officially unveiled as Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s newest signing, MLSSoccer reported. The Bayern Munich and Germany icon — a winner of 33 trophies including 13 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League crowns, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup — expressed excitement about his next chapter and made it clear his motivation remains chasing silverware.

Speaking in both English and German at his introductory press conference, Müller thanked fans for their warm welcome and hinted he could debut Sunday against Houston Dynamo FC before a sold-out BC Place crowd. “My love is to play soccer, and my body feels too good to retire,” he said, adding that he shares head coach Jesper Sørensen’s active, attack-minded philosophy.

The arrival has already made waves off the pitch. CEO Axel Schuster called the presentation “the greatest day since I joined the club” and noted record-breaking jersey sales alongside a surge in ticket demand for the remainder of the season.

The Whitecaps are enjoying one of their best seasons ever: finalists in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, contenders for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, and chasing a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship. Aware of the club’s trajectory, Müller emphasized his focus on helping them contend for MLS Cup glory. “It’s not about the titles I won in the past, it’s about the ones we can win in the future,” he said.