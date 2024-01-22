Mourinho's agent commented on his client's future after resigning from AS Roma

The agent of Portuguese coach José Mourinho, Jorge Mendes, discussed his client's future after resigning from AS Roma on January 16th. In an interview with Record, he expressed confidence:

"Mourinho definitely doesn't need an introduction. The titles he has won speak for themselves. He's not just any coach; he's a special coach. He will always have opportunities, and he will never have problems finding a new club."

Mendes also confirmed information that Mourinho turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia last summer:

"As I said, Jose had the opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia a few months ago. He decided not to go there because he wanted to stay as Roma's coach."

It was previously reported that Mourinho received an offer from Al-Hilal at that time. After leaving Roma, Mourinho declined an offer from Saudi club Al-Shabab.

Mourinho has also expressed his desire to work in Saudi Arabia, promising to do so sooner or later.