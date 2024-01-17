José Mourinho could have left AS Roma earlier. The club that made an offer to Mourinho is known

José Mourinho left AS Roma on January 16, but this departure could have happened much earlier.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in the summer of 2023, Saudi club Al-Hilal made an offer to Mourinho, which he rejected at the time. Italians do not rule out the possibility that Mourinho might return to the Middle East this summer.

Mourinho has previously expressed his interest in working in Saudi Arabia, and has promised to do so sooner or later.

If Mourinho agrees to a position at Al-Hilal or another Middle Eastern club, it would be the first time in his coaching career that he leaves Europe.

Before this, he has worked in Portugal with Benfica, Leiria, and Porto, in England with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham, in Italy with Inter and Roma, and in Spain with Real Madrid.

Throughout his career, Mourinho has won the UEFA Champions League twice, the English Premier League three times, Serie A twice, and La Liga once.