Mourinho Slams Jhon Durán After Fenerbahce’s Champions League Exit

Fenerbahce’s hopes of reaching the Champions League group stage ended with a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon, sealing their elimination in the playoff round, according to Caracol Radio. José Mourinho’s side was unable to capitalize on the home leg and fell short against the Portuguese club, which featured Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos.

After the match, Mourinho expressed his frustration and publicly criticized Colombian striker Jhon Jader Durán, currently on loan from Al-Nassr. Asked why he started Anderson Talisca—who was later sent off—over Durán, the Portuguese coach was blunt: “Jhon is not in good physical condition, he has problems and trains less. Talisca has a different personality, he plays better.”

Durán’s time in Turkey has been turbulent. He joined preseason late, drew criticism from club officials who labeled him “a problem,” and has repeatedly been questioned for his fitness. Earlier this month, Mourinho himself had already warned that the 21-year-old forward was not at the required level.

Beyond his remarks on Durán, Mourinho admitted Benfica was superior in the first half and highlighted setbacks such as Semedo’s injury and Talisca’s red card. “Over the two games, the difference was one goal, but they were better in the opening half,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mourinho stressed that Fenerbahce must now focus on the Europa League, which he believes the club can reach “all the way to the final,” while also regaining domestic dominance lost to Galatasaray in recent years.