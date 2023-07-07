Mourinho signs with Atlético Madrid

Santiago Mourinho has signed a contract with Atlético Madrid.

This was reported by the press service of the Spanish club.

The press service of the “mattress” called the Uruguayan footballer an outstanding central defender, highlighted his physical qualities and willingness to fight on the field.

"He has shown quality defensive play and ball handling in every game. Welcome Santiago!" the club said in a statement.

The press service noted that a five-year agreement was signed with the player. Thus, the contract with the 21-year-old Uruguayan football player is calculated until the end of June 2028. At the same time, Atlético does not report the amount for which they managed to sign a promising football player from South America.

In the current 2022/2023 season, Mourinho has made 14 appearances for Racing Montevideo. He was also involved in the matches of the national team of Uruguay, but never entered the field.

According to Transfermarkt, the player's value is only 500,000 euros.