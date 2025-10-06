Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching

Thlopie Motsepe and Kenneth Simmons take coaching studies

Thlopie Motsepe, chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kenneth Simmons, grandson of Kaizer Motaung, have been spotted in SAFA's latest coaching courses in Gauteng.

According to FAR Post, the duo is pursuing the SAFA C coaching license, which runs from Saturday, October 4th, to the 11th.

Motsepe is no stranger to this space after he took the SAFA D license course in 2023.

The list of coaches also includes Chiefs academy player Kenneth Simmon, the son of the club's Director of Marketing, Jessica Motaung.

Simmons, recently an under-17 player for Chiefs, is enhancing his practical experience after working as an intern at the Amakhosi academy.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will take on Remo Stars of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, while Chiefs will lock horns with AS Simba of the DRC in the CAF Confederation Cup.





