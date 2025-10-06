RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching

Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching

Thlopie Motsepe and Kenneth Simmons take coaching studies
Football news Today, 21:49
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Motsepe and Motaung sons study coaching Football SA/Facebook

Thlopie Motsepe, chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kenneth Simmons, grandson of Kaizer Motaung, have been spotted in SAFA's latest coaching courses in Gauteng.

According to FAR Post, the duo is pursuing the SAFA C coaching license, which runs from Saturday, October 4th, to the 11th.

Motsepe is no stranger to this space after he took the SAFA D license course in 2023.

The list of coaches also includes Chiefs academy player Kenneth Simmon, the son of the club's Director of Marketing, Jessica Motaung.

Also read: Vilakazi says Sundowns coach Cardoso has failed

Simmons, recently an under-17 player for Chiefs, is enhancing his practical experience after working as an intern at the Amakhosi academy.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will take on Remo Stars of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, while Chiefs will lock horns with AS Simba of the DRC in the CAF Confederation Cup.


Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC Mamelodi Sundowns FC Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns FC News Mamelodi Sundowns FC Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana Football news Today, 21:31 Chiefs star replaces Mofokeng at Bafana
Vilakazi: Sundowns has walked to the mountain Football news Today, 14:16 Vilakazi: Sundowns has gone down the mountain
Khanye offers advice on Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news Today, 14:03 Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger
Sundowns coach Cardoso explains shock defeat Football news Today, 01:18 Sundowns coach Cardoso explains shock defeat
Nomvethe says Broos was wrong Football news Today, 00:47 Nomvethe says Broos was wrong
Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs Football news 03 oct 2025, 15:08 Barker: Stellenbosch are ready for Chiefs
Related Tournament News
Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC Football news Today, 22:01 Another former Pirates star to Siwelele FC
Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players Football news Today, 21:02 Ouaddou sends message to his Pirates players
Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000 Football news Today, 14:32 Jomo Sono: I earned R50 000
Pirates star to share R100 00 with teammate Football news Today, 01:52 Pirates star to share R100 000 with teammate
Khanye: Mbokazi's goal has changed his life Football news Today, 01:01 Khanye: Mbokazi's goal has changed his life
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores