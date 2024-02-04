The most brutal team. Liverpool leads the Premier League in a dubious statistic

On Saturday, February 4th, Liverpool suffered a defeat against Arsenal (1:3) in the pivotal match of the 23rd round of the Premier League.

In the second half, Liverpool's player Ibrahima Konate received two yellow cards and was subsequently sent off the field.

Konate's red card marked the fifth for Liverpool players in the current Premier League campaign, surpassing any other team participating in the tournament at the moment.

It's worth noting that after the match with Arsenal, Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing, raising several questions about the officials.

Despite the setback, Liverpool continues to lead in the Premier League, but Arsenal has closed the gap to two points. Manchester City, with two games in hand, surpasses Klopp's team in terms of points dropped.

On February 10th, Liverpool will host Burnley at Anfield in the 24th round of the English championship.