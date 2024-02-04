Klopp expressed dissatisfaction with the officiating after the defeat against Arsenal

In the central match of the 23rd round of the Premier League, Liverpool suffered a defeat away from home against Arsenal (1:3). The Merseysiders committed several defensive mistakes, leading to the team's loss.

Jurgen Klopp, the head coach of the Reds, shared his thoughts on the match. In particular, the German specialist had questions about some refereeing decisions.

"In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points. The circumstances were a bit strange. The goal for us was similar to the cup game. In the cup game we had even bigger chances. We scored the goal at half-time and having nil shots on target, but a goal is a bit stranger. We had to adapt in a lot of moments today. We found our way into the game, we had crosses and situations where it was close and then the second half. But if you cannot keep it open, then Arsenal might become a little nervous. We did not play enough football. We were not involved in the game enough, we wanted Trent more on the wing. This referee gave me red card against City for wrestling situation - Bernardo & Salah. Today same with Jota that didn’t get a red card. Unbelievable. Holding by Havertz on Konate… Gabriel did same with Nunez, no yellow card”. said Klopp.

While Liverpool maintains its leadership in the Premier League, Arsenal has closed the gap to just two points. Manchester City, with two games in hand, surpasses Liverpool based on points dropped.