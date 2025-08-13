Morocco vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 14, 2025

Morocco and Zambia will clash in the fourth round of the African Nations Championship. Here’s all the key information on where and when to watch this encounter.

Morocco vs Zambia: what you need to know about the match

Morocco opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Angola. However, in their second match, they fell short against Kenya. Conceding first, they couldn’t find an equaliser despite playing with a man advantage. They currently sit on three points, one shy of the playoff zone, but with a game in hand, their chances remain strong.

Zambia have also played two matches, but their results have been far from encouraging. They lost their opener to DR Congo 0-2, followed by a 1-2 defeat — notably conceding twice in the 79th and 86th minutes. With zero points and only two matches left, they face a must-win situation, and their path forward looks difficult.

Morocco vs Zambia: when and where will the match take place?

The third-round group stage fixture of the African Nations Championship between Morocco and Zambia is set for Thursday, August 14, with kickoff at 16:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:00

New York 10:00

Panama 10:00

Toronto 10:00

Port of Spain 11:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 16:00

Abuja 16:00

Cape Town 17:00

New Delhi 19:30

Sydney 00:00

Kiribati 02:00

Morocco vs Zambia: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.