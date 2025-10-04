Morocco-Mexico U20 World Cup : Where and when to watch the match?

Morocco and Mexico face each other this Saturday.

The Moroccan U20s will face their Mexican counterparts this Saturday, October 4, at 5 p.m. (9 p.m. Moroccan time) at the Elías Figueroa Brander stadium in Valparaíso, for the third and final day of Group C of the U20 World Cup, which is taking place in Chile until October 19.