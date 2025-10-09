ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires

More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires

What is going on around the player?
Football news Today, 05:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has found himself in a very difficult situation regarding his personal life and various intimate details of his sex life. And the information keeps growing.

Details: Brazilian influencer Anna Silva shared details of Vinicius' sexual desires, what he wanted and what he offered her.

Quote: "Vinicius invited me to meet him in Marbella, Spain. He told me to find another friend to invite, so I invited a friend, and Vinicius asked for photos and my friend's Instagram profile.

He didn't suggest a threesome, but then it became quite clear... Anyway, I sent him a message saying I wasn't going anymore because he took too long to confirm the trip, and my friend didn't want to go either.

Then I said, okay, I'll go alone... But he wasn't interested anymore because he wanted more company. So I suggested he invite a male friend — who is gay. But Vinicius wasn't interested," said Anna Silva.

Anna Silva also shared many intimate details of her communication with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
“Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires Football news Today, 04:46 “Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires
Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni Football news Today, 03:35 Real Madrid Considering Two Midfielders to Challenge Tchouaméni
Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker Football news Today, 02:41 Preparing a Major Transfer: Real Madrid Target Manchester City Striker
“There was a genuine connection between us.” Vinícius comments on his breakup with Virgínia Football news Today, 01:42 “There was a genuine connection between us.” Vinícius comments on his breakup with Virgínia
Éder Militão considered retiring Football news Yesterday, 11:52 Éder Militão considered retiring
Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant Football news Yesterday, 10:19 Project failure. Real Madrid remain the only Super League participant
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores