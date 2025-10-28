More changes ahead: VAR could be allowed to intervene on incorrect second yellow cards

Expanding VAR’s authority.

Each year, referees are granted more authority during matches, aiming to make the game faster-paced and reduce controversies.

Details: According to information from the IFAB Football Technical Advisory Panels (FAP-TAP), there is now consideration of allowing VAR to intervene in situations where a second yellow card has been incorrectly shown.

This proposal will be submitted at IFAB’s annual business meeting, scheduled for January 20, 2026, in London.

