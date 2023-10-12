Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision

Atlético Madrid and Spain national team striker Alvaro Morata could change teams last summer.

According to the star football player, he was close to leaving the Madrid club. In particular, he was called by countries from Saudi Arabia, but he decided to stay after a conversation with coach Diego Simeone.

"I've had offers from Saudi Arabia. If I had to go there, I'd love to do it to annoy those who hate me!

Initially I was very close to leaving the club, but then I had a conversation with Simeone, after which leaving the team became impossible. I really want to win the title with Atlético. And this is an incredible feeling!

This summer I extended my contract twice: first until 2026, and then for another season!” Marca quotes Morata as saying.

Morata has played in nine matches this season, scoring seven goals. According to Transfermarkt, the player's value is now estimated at 20 million euros.