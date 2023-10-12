RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision

Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision

Football news Today, 03:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision

Atlético Madrid and Spain national team striker Alvaro Morata could change teams last summer.

According to the star football player, he was close to leaving the Madrid club. In particular, he was called by countries from Saudi Arabia, but he decided to stay after a conversation with coach Diego Simeone.

"I've had offers from Saudi Arabia. If I had to go there, I'd love to do it to annoy those who hate me!

Initially I was very close to leaving the club, but then I had a conversation with Simeone, after which leaving the team became impossible. I really want to win the title with Atlético. And this is an incredible feeling!

This summer I extended my contract twice: first until 2026, and then for another season!” Marca quotes Morata as saying.

Morata has played in nine matches this season, scoring seven goals. According to Transfermarkt, the player's value is now estimated at 20 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news 10 oct 2023, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Verratti named the reason for leaving PSG Football news Today, 05:17 Manchester City prepare important statement on Guardiola's future Football news Today, 04:16 Modric names a player with a great future at Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany Football news Today, 00:50 Premier League clubs have begun the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer Football news Today, 00:44 Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023