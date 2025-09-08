Monterrey Women Facing Crisis After Crushing Clásico Loss

According to local reports, Monterrey’s women’s team is in one of its darkest chapters after being thrashed 4-0 by Tigres in the 45th edition of the Clásico Regio Femenil, a setback that has raised questions about the future of coach Amelia Valverde. The defeat at the Estadio Universitario not only hurt their standing but also triggered doubts about the team’s direction.

The Costa Rican coach appeared visibly shaken after the game and addressed the fans with regret. “If there’s something that moves this team, it’s its fans… not only their demands, but everything that surrounds Rayadas… Today, the only thing I can do is apologize, because honestly this is not what the fans deserve,” Valverde admitted.

Rayadas’ struggles extend beyond this defeat. They have managed just one win in their last five matches, a 3-1 victory over Santos, while suffering heavy losses to Cruz Azul and Tigres, both by 4-0, and drawing against Chivas and Juárez. With only 16 points, Monterrey has slipped to eighth place and faces the real danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Valverde’s future is now uncertain, despite signing a contract extension in March that runs until 2026. If the board opts for a change, Monterrey would be forced to compensate her. For now, the coach and her squad are under mounting pressure in a season that is quickly turning into a crisis.