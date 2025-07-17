Monterrey Declined Cristiano Ronaldo Due to Internal Rules, Despite Sergio Ramos’ Influence

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly signed with Monterrey’s Rayados for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but the deal fell through over a matter of principles rather than finances. Though Monterrey had the funds and Sergio Ramos played a key role in negotiations, the club’s leadership chose to stick to their internal policies.

Journalist Willie González reported that Monterrey had the $20 million needed and that Ramos, Cristiano’s former Real Madrid teammate, would have actively tried to convince him to join for the tournament if Rayados were willing to go start active negotiations. Still, the club’s board, headed by José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, refused to set a precedent by spending such a large sum on a player for just four matches.

Ramos’ presence and the Portuguese star’s willingness weren’t enough to sway the decision. Monterrey’s choice highlights a commitment to internal discipline over the allure of signing one of football’s biggest names — a move that has sparked debate across Mexico’s football community.