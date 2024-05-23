Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race

On Friday, May 24, a new stage of the current Formula 1 season begins. This weekend, fans can look forward to the Monaco Grand Prix.

This race takes place on the street circuit of Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix has been held since 1929, though it was not included in the championship from 1951 to 1954.

From 1929 to 1948, before the advent of Formula 1, the Monaco Grand Prix was held as an independent motorsport event. These races are considered among the most important and prestigious in the world.

The most decorated driver is Ayrton Senna, who won the Monaco Grand Prix six times. Among constructors, McLaren holds the most victories with 16.

Monaco Grand Prix 2024: where and when will it take place?

Due to the fact that Monaco will host not only the traditional race but also practice sessions, the weekend for drivers will span three days.

On Friday, May 24, two practice sessions will take place. The first session starts at 13:30 CET, and the second at 17:00 CET.

On Saturday, May 25, the third practice session begins at 12:30 CET, with the qualifying session starting at 16:00 CET.

On Sunday, May 26, the race will commence at 15:00 CET.

How to watch the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Each country has its own broadcaster. The Dailysports team has prepared information for you where you can watch the fifth round of F1 in your country below.

Australia - Network 10, Fox Sports

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - RDS, TSN, CTV/Noovo

Kenya - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States - ESPN

Other countries: