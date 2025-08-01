RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move

Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move

Shared heartfelt words
Football news 01 aug 2025, 06:19
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in Liverpool's squad Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has responded to Luis Díaz’s transfer to Bayern Munich, posting an emotional message for his former teammate on Instagram.

Salah shared several photos alongside Díaz and penned a touching farewell, wishing the Colombian winger success at his new club.

“Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story. As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so. We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho,” Salah wrote.

As a reminder, it was officially announced in recent days that Luis Díaz has joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in a €75 million deal.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Dennis Man could become a PSV player. The club has opened talks with Parma Football news Today, 06:30 Timothy Weah moves to Marseille! Club agrees deal with Juventus Football news Today, 06:15 Alejandro Garnacho to join Chelsea? London club emerges as top option for the player Football news Today, 05:19 Manchester City ready to revisit Lucas Paquetá move Football news Today, 04:10 Liverpool in no rush with new bid for Isak! Club awaits Newcastle's move for a replacement Other Sports News Today, 03:42 Former UFC stars Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo take part in pillow fight Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United preparing second bid for Fermin Lopez Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Football Today Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Football Today Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores