Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has responded to Luis Díaz’s transfer to Bayern Munich, posting an emotional message for his former teammate on Instagram.

Salah shared several photos alongside Díaz and penned a touching farewell, wishing the Colombian winger success at his new club.

“Your energy, drive, and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten. We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story. As a teammate, you were more than reliable — you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so. We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch. What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club. That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho,” Salah wrote.

As a reminder, it was officially announced in recent days that Luis Díaz has joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in a €75 million deal.